Warren County Public Schools Names New Principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cumberland Trace Elementary now has a new principal.

The Cumberland Trace Elementary Site-Based Decision Making (SBDM) Council announced Mrs. Lori Darnell, who has nine years of experience in the Warren County Public Schools district, as the next principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary School.

After the SBDM Council announced Mrs. Darnell as the next principal, she stated, “I just want to thank our Site-Based Decision Making Council and Mr. Clayton for entrusting me in becoming the new principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary. I have been blessed to call this school home for the past six years, not only as a curriculum coordinator but also as a teacher and parent. I am so excited to continue to work with the very best staff, parents, and community to ensure we help our students to learn as much as they can to be the best they can. I am excited for the future of our great school.”

She has worked at Cumberland Trace Elementary, since 2016, and currently serves as the curriculum coordinator.

While at the elementary, Darnell also served as the ESS coordinator, building assessment coordinator, Professional Learning Community lead, and gifted and talented coordinator. She also taught sixth-grade reading, science, and social studies.

“Mrs. Darnell’s familiarity and experience in the Cumberland Trace Elementary school community will serve her well as she transitions into the lead principal role. Her passion for developing positive relationships with students and staff is admirable which should build upon the family culture that currently exists in Cumberland Trace. With Mrs. Darnell’s leadership, I am confident that our students will continue to excel both inside and outside of the classroom,” Rob Clayton, Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools said in a press release.

Prior to working at Cumberland Trace Elementary, Darnell taught at Lost River Elementary for three years.

Mrs. Darnell received her Rank 1 in Administration (2020), a Master of Arts degree in Teacher Leadership with an endorsement in Gifted and Talented (2017), and a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education (2012), all from Western Kentucky University.

She will assume her new responsibilities on July 1, 2022.

