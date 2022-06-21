Advertisement

Bear in the Bluegrass: Black bear spotted multiple times in Smiths Grove

Bear spotted in Smiths Grove
Bear spotted in Smiths Grove(Kash Moore)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A black bear has been spotted multiple times in Smiths Grove in the past 24 hours.

Local resident Kash Moore says he found the bear just off his property on Pondsville Road which is south of Smiths Grove.

Moore posted the video to social media where it’s now been shared over two-thousand times.

“I’ve lived here in my grandparents house now for two years. And I don’t think I’ve seen a deer yet here. So it’s pretty cool that a bear -- I see a bear before I do a deer here this close to home,” said Moore. “As long as they’re not messing with the humans or the animals then we’re all good.”

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has advised that the bear should be docile and not hurt anything as long as it’s given the proper space. Officials say not to panic and that seeing them around here is actually a part of nature.

“What young male bears do in the month of June is just take off, and more or less, go on a walk. They get kicked out of the breeding range, which is typically our mountain counties and east and southeast Kentucky. At that time, they basically get kicked out of their the area that they grew up in, and they go and look for new territory,” said John Hast, Bear and Elk Coordinator at KY Fish and Wildlife.

Black bear right beside my property on Pondsville Road in Smiths Grove, KY!!!!

Posted by Kash Moore on Monday, June 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky judge facing abuse of power allegations agrees to temporary suspension.
Kentucky judge running again after removal from office
Shooting
UPDATE: 2 arrested following shooting on Bryan Street in Glasgow
A large fire Monday afternoon consumed over 120 acres of farmland along I-65 in Smith's Grove.
Fire consumes over 120 acres of farmland in Smiths Grove
Melinda Abner
Bowling Green woman charged after stolen vehicle complaint
Warren County Public Schools Names New Principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary School
Warren County Public Schools Names New Principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary School

Latest News

Senator Rand Paul visited citizens of Simpson County (Franklin) to discuss local issues and his...
Sen. Rand Paul talks kids vaccines, inflation, business struggles while in Franklin
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Gaines family sells BG Daily Newspaper
Bowling Green Daily News to be sold after 140 years
Larry Humphrey
Humphrey named principal for Allen County-Scottsville High School