Bowling Green Daily News to be sold after 140 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Daily Newspaper has announced it will be sold after 140 years of local ownership.

According to an article from the Bowling Green Daily News , an agreement was been reached to sell the Bowling Green Daily News to Carpenter Newsmedia LLC, which is an affiliate of Boone Newspapers Inc., a family-owned organization based in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Gaines family founded the Bowing Green Daily Times in 1882; however, its earliest roots date back to 1854. The Daily Times and Bowling Green Democrat then established the Daily News.

Pipes Gaines, publisher emeritus of the Daily News and co-owner along with his sons, Publisher Scott Gaines and Editor Steve Gaines, called the decision to sell a difficult one.

“It wasn’t one that was made quickly or easily,” Gaines said in the paper’s article. “For 140 years, it’s been an incredible legacy. We look back on it with a lot of pride.”

According to the newspaper, the Gaines family’s company, News Publishing LLC, will retain ownership of the paper’s downtown office building on College Street. The Gaines Family will also remain the owners of WDNS 93.3 FM and WKCT 104.1FM/930 AM.

The sale is expected to close on June 30.

To read more about the sale, and about the new owners, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.