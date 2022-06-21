Advertisement

Bowling Green Daily News to be sold after 140 years

Gaines family sells BG Daily Newspaper
Gaines family sells BG Daily Newspaper(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Daily Newspaper has announced it will be sold after 140 years of local ownership.

According to an article from the Bowling Green Daily News, an agreement was been reached to sell the Bowling Green Daily News to Carpenter Newsmedia LLC, which is an affiliate of Boone Newspapers Inc., a family-owned organization based in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Gaines family founded the Bowing Green Daily Times in 1882; however, its earliest roots date back to 1854. The Daily Times and Bowling Green Democrat then established the Daily News.

Pipes Gaines, publisher emeritus of the Daily News and co-owner along with his sons, Publisher Scott Gaines and Editor Steve Gaines, called the decision to sell a difficult one.

“It wasn’t one that was made quickly or easily,” Gaines said in the paper’s article. “For 140 years, it’s been an incredible legacy. We look back on it with a lot of pride.”

According to the newspaper, the Gaines family’s company, News Publishing LLC, will retain ownership of the paper’s downtown office building on College Street. The Gaines Family will also remain the owners of WDNS 93.3 FM and WKCT 104.1FM/930 AM.

The sale is expected to close on June 30.

To read more about the sale, and about the new owners, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky judge facing abuse of power allegations agrees to temporary suspension.
Kentucky judge running again after removal from office
Shooting
UPDATE: 2 arrested following shooting on Bryan Street in Glasgow
A large fire Monday afternoon consumed over 120 acres of farmland along I-65 in Smith's Grove.
Fire consumes over 120 acres of farmland in Smiths Grove
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
Warren County Public Schools Names New Principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary School
Warren County Public Schools Names New Principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary School

Latest News

Larry Humphrey
Humphrey named principal for Allen County-Scottsville High School
A new 10-panel mural is being added to a Kentucky project that began in 1996.
New mural to complete Kentucky mural wall begun in 1996
June 26 Weather Forecast
June 21 Weather Forecast
Melinda Abner
Bowling Green woman charged after stolen vehicle complaint