Bowling Green woman charged after stolen vehicle complaint

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman was charged Sunday in Glasgow after police responded to a stolen vehicle complaint.

Melinda Abner was charged with speeding, failure to wear seat belt, reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking automobile, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to give oncoming vehicle half of highway and no operators license.

Police reported they conducted a traffic stop after receiving a stolen vehicle complaint after a short vehicle pursuit and made contact with the driver later determined to be Abner.

They performed a sobriety test on Abner where they determined that she was under the influence of drugs.

Police also found a “large amount” of methamphetamine on her, according to reports.

The vehicle was returned to the owners, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.