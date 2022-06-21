Advertisement

Fire consumes over 120 acres of farmland in Smith’s Grove

Elkins Farm has over 100 acres of farmland burned
By William Battle
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SMITH’S GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Drivers along I-65 were alarmed at the sight of a large fire raging in a field in Smith’s Grove this afternoon.

Suspected to be caused by a malfunction in the gear box of a piece of farm equipment, the fire spread rapidly and consumed over 120 acres of farmland run by Elkins Farms.

Firefighters from Smith’s Grove were assisted by crews from Gott and Richardson to extinguish the flames.

