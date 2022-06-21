Fire consumes over 120 acres of farmland in Smith’s Grove

SMITH’S GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Drivers along I-65 were alarmed at the sight of a large fire raging in a field in Smith’s Grove this afternoon.

Suspected to be caused by a malfunction in the gear box of a piece of farm equipment, the fire spread rapidly and consumed over 120 acres of farmland run by Elkins Farms.

Firefighters from Smith’s Grove were assisted by crews from Gott and Richardson to extinguish the flames.

