Humphrey named principal for Allen County-Scottsville High School

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Larry Shane Humphrey has been named the principal for Allen County-Scottsville High School.

Humphrey’s career includes serving as a high school social studies teacher and an assistant principal during his 20 year education career.

Humphrey earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Kentucky University, as well as, a Master of Arts in Education in school administration and a Master of Arts in School Improvement from the University of the Cumberlands.

“Mr. Humphrey brings experience as a high school administrator,” said Allen County Superintendent Travis Hamby. “He has a passion and plan for building a strong culture and climate at ACSHS and creating a sense of belonging for our students. Mr. Humphrey has experience in creating student-centered approaches to learning that are in alignment with the school and district’s vision. I am excited to have Mr. Humphrey join Allen County Schools and look forward to supporting him as leads ACSHS forward.”

“I am very excited about joining Allen County-Scottsville High School and the Allen County School District,” said Humphrey. “I cannot wait to start building relationships with the staff and students of ACSHS. I want to thank Superintendent Hamby and the SBDM for giving me the opportunity to embark on a new chapter in my life and career. Furthermore, I’m proud to say, let’s go Patriots.”

Humphrey is married to his wife Jessica, and they have four children, Morgan, Danielle, Kaylee and Payton.

Humphrey will begin his duties as principal at Allen County-Scottsville High School on July 1.

