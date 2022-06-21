Advertisement

New mural to complete Kentucky mural wall begun in 1996

A new 10-panel mural is being added to a Kentucky project that began in 1996.
A new 10-panel mural is being added to a Kentucky project that began in 1996.(West Kentucky Community and Technical College)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A new 10-panel mural is being added to a Kentucky project that began in 1996 to ornament Paducah’s floodwall with portraits of the area’s history.

The Paducah Sun reports the new mural will depict trains traveling from New Orleans to Chicago and highlight Paducah’s importance in railroad transit.

Once it is completed, murals will fill every panel of a three-block stretch on Water Street.

While most of the existing murals fill a single panel each, the new mural will be spread across 10 panels resembling a historical railroad map with Paducah as a bull’s-eye in the middle panel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky judge facing abuse of power allegations agrees to temporary suspension.
Kentucky judge running again after removal from office
Shooting
UPDATE: 2 arrested following shooting on Bryan Street in Glasgow
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
A large fire Monday afternoon consumed over 120 acres of farmland along I-65 in Smith's Grove.
Fire consumes over 120 acres of farmland in Smiths Grove
Warren County Public Schools Names New Principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary School
Warren County Public Schools Names New Principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary School

Latest News

June 26 Weather Forecast
June 21 Weather Forecast
Melinda Abner
Bowling Green woman charged after stolen vehicle complaint
Gov. Andy Beshear's office says the plans call for the distillery to reach full production...
New distillery planned in northern Kentucky town
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Newly created medical marijuana panel holds first meeting