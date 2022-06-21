New mural to complete Kentucky mural wall begun in 1996

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A new 10-panel mural is being added to a Kentucky project that began in 1996 to ornament Paducah’s floodwall with portraits of the area’s history.

The Paducah Sun reports the new mural will depict trains traveling from New Orleans to Chicago and highlight Paducah’s importance in railroad transit.

Once it is completed, murals will fill every panel of a three-block stretch on Water Street.

While most of the existing murals fill a single panel each, the new mural will be spread across 10 panels resembling a historical railroad map with Paducah as a bull’s-eye in the middle panel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.