Newly created medical marijuana panel holds first meeting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A medical marijuana advisory team formed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has met for the first time.

The agenda for the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee meeting Monday included an overview of its responsibilities and a discussion about town hall meetings.

The committee will travel the state to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the governor’s office.

The first town hall meeting is scheduled for July 6 in Pikeville.

The next town hall is set for July 19 at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort.

Two more town halls meetings are expected to be scheduled later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.