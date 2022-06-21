A Steam Bath for Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was our first calendar day of Summer! The season began officially at 4:14am, and right on cue, high heat returned Tuesday afternoon with many areas climbing back into the mid-to-upper 90s!

A little relief Thursday

Readings will be very hot again Wednesday, with more humidity present. That sends “feels like” values back into the 100-105° range Wednesday. We could see an isolated late day thunderstorm tomorrow, which could provide much needed rain...and also a brief afternoon cool down. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, especially north of Bowling Green. Locally damaging winds are the main threat.

Temperatures and humidity levels drop a little bit Thursday, but it will still be hotter than average. We warm right back into the mid 90s by Saturday. Another chance of showers moves in for the end of the weekend/beginning of next week with a brief cooldown to follow.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of a late-day t/storm. High 97. Low 72. Winds W at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, not as hot. High 90. Low 64. Winds NE at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. High 93. Low 67. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 97

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 102 (1933)

Record Low: 52 (2003)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (+0.27″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+1.20″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 46 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Pollen: 4.4 (Low - Trees & Grass)

