Summer is officially here and temperatures are beginning to soar

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Summer officially started at 4:14 this morning! We are kicking off the new season with very hot temperatures.

Another heat wave is brewing

A pop-up shower or storm is possible Wednesday

Temperatures drop a little bit by the end of the week

The heat returns in a big way today and tomorrow, with highs in the upper 90s. The humidity won’t be as high as last week, but “feels like” temps could be near 100 tomorrow and 100-105 range Wednesday.

We could see an isolated late day thunderstorm tomorrow, which could provide much needed rain...and also a brief afternoon cool down. Temperatures drop a little bit for the end of the week, but it will still be hotter than average. Another chance of showers moves in for the end of the weekend/beginning of next week.

