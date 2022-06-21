Teen missing in Logan County

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing teen.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mary Elizabeth Allen was last seen wearing a KISS T-shirt with black shorts. She is 5′ 6″, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes, and blonde hair.

She also has ties to both Logan and Warren Counties.

If you see Mary or have information on her whereabouts please contact Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.