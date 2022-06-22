Gearing up for the Fourth of July in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - America’s Independence is typically celebrated with family gatherings, cookouts, and fireworks.

“We opened on Saturday, so we’ve been opened a couple days and we’ve since seen a steady flow of customers so far, and people are starting to get excited about fireworks,” says Ashley Thorton, manager at Capital Fireworks.

So as you gear up to celebrate the fourth of July, there are some rules in place in the city of Bowling Green regarding the use of fireworks.

“Fireworks may only be used between the hours of noon and 10 p.m. June 27 through July 3, and also on July 5. On July 4, the hours are extended from noon until 11 p.m. Anyone who wants to use fireworks outside of that time frame must obtain a Special Discharge Permit from the city fire department,” said Deborah Highland-West, with the city of Bowling Green.

You must also be at a certain distance if you’re considering using fireworks with your family.

“We do recommend going to professional show versus doing them at your home, just because like we said there is that 200-foot minimum from a structure in order to set fireworks off. If you are setting them off at your home just be sure to have a bucket of water close by don’t let children light the fireworks and keep it a safe distance from any other people as well. So after the firework has gone off, you want to keep it in a bucket of cool water to help cool it down before you actually throw it away in the trashcan,” adds Katie McKee, the PIO of the Bowling Green Fire Department.

Meanwhile, those who sell fireworks are optimistic that the days to come will boost sales.

“Our expectations for the fourth are the same as they always are. It’s the busiest day of the year for us, we usually end up selling out around nine or 10 o’clock.,” added Thorton.

To read the full firework ordinance in Bowling Green, click here.

