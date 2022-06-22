Advertisement

Hot & humid, with an isolated t-storm possible

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will feel even hotter than yesterday, but you may be lucky to get a late day storm.

  • It will feel like 100 this afternoon
  • An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible
  • The humidity drops tomorrow

Temperatures will be very hot again today and the humidity will make it feel even hotter. We could see an isolated late day thunderstorm tomorrow, which could provide much needed rain...and also a brief afternoon cool down. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, with locally damaging winds are the main threat.

Temperatures and humidity levels drop a little bit Thursday, but it will still be hot. We warm right back into the mid to upper 90s by Saturday. Another chance of showers moves in for the end of the weekend/beginning of next week with a brief cooldown to follow.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of a late-day t/storm. High 97. Low 72. Winds W at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, not as hot. High 90. Low 64. Winds NE at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. High 93. Low 67. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 67

Record High Today: 102 (1933)

Record Low Today: 52(2003)

Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.40″ (+0.27″)

So Far This Year: 26.42″ (+1.20)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 22 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 44

Pollen Count: 4.4 Low-Medium (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

