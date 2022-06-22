BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat and the humidity continues! Temperatures have been in the mid to upper 90s for much of our afternoon today, with some relief in sight!

HOT, with isolated showers possible through this evening! (WBKO)

A heat advisory will be in place for our counties along and west of I-65 until 7pm CDT. This means that prolonged periods of time spent outdoors could lead to heat related illnesses and injuries. Isolated thundershowers are possible now through this evening as well, which could provide much needed rain...and also a brief afternoon cool down. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, with locally damaging winds as the main threat.

Temperatures and humidity levels drop a little bit Thursday, but it will still be hot. We warm right back into the mid to upper 90s by Saturday. Another chance of showers moves in for the end of the weekend/beginning of next week with a brief cooldown to follow.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, not as hot. High 90. Low 64. Winds NE at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. High 93. Low 67. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. High 97. Low 76. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 99

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 102 (1901)

Record Low: 47 (1992)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (+0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+1.05″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 46 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Pollen: 4.4 (Low - Trees & Grass)

