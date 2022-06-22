KDA receives USDA grant to improve emergency food system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service has awarded the Kentucky Department of Agriculture $753,550 to improve the Emergency Food Assistance Program.

The USDA has allocated more than $39 million in grants to 38 state agencies to help states reach into remote, rural, tribal, or low-income areas underserved by the program.

KDA will utilize this grant to support a client-based intake system at food pantries within the God’s Pantry service area, helping to identify deficiencies in program coverage.

Additional sub-grants will be distributed to food banks across the commonwealth to repair aging infrastructure, fund new hires, upgrade storage systems, and purchase mobile pantry vehicles and equipment.

“These additional TEFAP funds will allow us to improve the distribution of fresh and nutritious foods throughout the commonwealth,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Reducing hunger and food insecurity in the rural and urban parts of Kentucky has always been a major priority of mine since becoming Commissioner. These new funds will help.”

