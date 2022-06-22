Advertisement

Lady Tops hold annual ‘Lil Toppers Camp

Lil Toppers Camp
Lil Toppers Camp(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greg Collins and WKU Women’s Basketball returned to EA Diddle Arena for their annual ‘Lil Toppers Camp this week.

The camp is to introduce young girls to the game of basketball as well as the Lady Tops players and coaches. The ‘Lil Toppers are learning the basic fundamentals of basketball such as ball handling and shooting.

“It just really warms my heart,” Lady Tops Junior Hope Sivori said. “it’s how our coaches feel it’s just helping the youth to become like me one day just because that’s their goal. That’s why they’re here. So that just proves to us that we’re doing a great job.”

The coaches say that the campers are just lighting up with joy.

“The core of why I started coaching was because to see the smiles on those kids’ faces when you see the excitement and the joy on kids’ faces about learning how to play the game and fall in love with the game. It’s truly one of the best things” WKU assistant coach Jhasmin Bowen said.

The camp will continue until June 23.

