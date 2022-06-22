Lewisburg man charged after striking horse and buggy, horse injured

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Lewisburg man was charged Wednesday after striking a horse and buggy in Logan County.

Daniel Pierson, 25, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and trafficking marijuana after police responded to the 6500 block of Morgantown Road in reference to a wreck where a vehicle hit a horse and buggy.

Police determined that Pierson did not see a buggy on the road and hit the backside of it.

Neither driver was injured but the horse did injure it’s leg.

During the investigation, deputies also detected “a strong odor of marijuana” from inside Pierson’s vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and found what they said was marijuana, and other items containing THC.

Pierson also was given a field sobriety test and was placed into custody.

He was later released from the Logan County Jail.

