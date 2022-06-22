Louisville’s airport ready for busy Fourth of July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner, and if this past holiday weekend is any indication, some travelers may be in for some travel nightmares in some parts of the country.

Thousands of flights were canceled and delayed during the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend, which included the busiest air travel day of the year on Friday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

A lot of the issues have been at major hubs, meaning if someone is traveling from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, their issues could start once leaving town.

“It’s definitely very busy here at SDF for summer travel,” Natalie Chaudoin, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport’s Director of Public Relations said. “Our capacity is 90-95 percent of what we saw in 2019, which was a record setting year for us here locally.”

Chaudoin said that it’s best to arrive at SDF two hours before your scheduled departure to avoid issues.

“Luckily, here at SDF, we’re not seeing some of the issues that you might be seeing on the national news, especially at some of those larger hub airports,” she said. “A lot of folks think, because we’re a very small, easy to navigate, convenient airport, that you don’t have to get here early. But because of the demand for summer travel, we are seeing some very, very busy days.”

Another tip: stay up to date on your flight’s status by using the airline website or flylouisville.com.

