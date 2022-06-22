Advertisement

Man indicted, charged with murder in DUI crash killing UK student

Joseph Siami was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault, one count of criminal mischief, one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding 26 miles per hour or greater.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury for a DUI crash killing a University of Kentucky student last November.

Joseph Siami was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault, one count of criminal mischief, one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding 26 miles per hour or greater.

The charges are in connection to a crash on the intersection of LaGrange Road and North Hurstbourne Parkway on Nov. 27, where a BMW and a Honda crashed head on.

Chase Lawson, a sophomore at UK and South Oldham High School graduate, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said two other passengers inside Lawson’s vehicle were also taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

An arrest report states Siami was given a breathalyzer test and tested over the legal limit.

Siami’s arraignment in court has not been scheduled.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

