One killed in wreck on Mammoth Cave Road

Police respond.
Police respond.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has been killed in a two vehicle wreck on Mammoth Cave Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that the agency was called to a scene to assist and confirmed that one person was killed, and another has been airlifted for their injuries.

Priddy said the accident happened west of Cave City.

We will have more information as it is released.

