One killed in wreck on Mammoth Cave Road

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has been killed in a two vehicle wreck on Mammoth Cave Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that the agency was called to a scene to assist and confirmed that one person was killed, and another has been airlifted for their injuries.

Priddy said the accident happened west of Cave City.

