Pet of the Week: Chloe

Chloe is available for adoption at the BG WC Humane Society
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chloe is a two-year old black and white Pitbull mix. She still has a bit of puppy energy, but would make the sweetest house dog. She gets along well with other dogs but has an extremely high prey drive, so she would need to be in a home without cats or critters. Chloe is sprayed, housebroken and loves treats and toys. For more information about how you can adopt Chloe or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

The Heat is Back!