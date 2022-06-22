Advertisement

Tesla to cut 10% of salaried staff, Elon Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is moving ahead with plans to lay off about 10% of its salaried staff.

But he also said he expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.

In a video Tuesday, he said the company grew a little too fast in some areas, so the layoffs are needed.

But he said a year from now he expects their headcount to be higher than it is now, for both salaried and hourly workers.

