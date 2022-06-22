Advertisement

Walgreens rolls out pediatric Covid-19 vaccine to select locations

Following FDA Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
Following FDA Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walgreens will begin administering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to children ages 3 or older at select locations(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following FDA Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walgreens will begin administering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to children ages 3 or older at select locations.

Dr. Kevin Ban, M.D., chief medical officer at Walgreens, said “Walgreens pharmacists have significant experience vaccinating younger populations and can help to ease concerns, answer questions and ensure parents feel informed and children feel comfortable during an appointment.”

Currently, the vaccine will only be available at one Walgreens in Bowling Green, located at 2385 Nashville Road.

Appointments will be available starting Saturday, June 25 and can be scheduled now through the Walgreens app or website.

Med Center Health also preparing for the arrival of its Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 and under.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear spotted in Smiths Grove
Bear in the Bluegrass: Black bear spotted multiple times in Smiths Grove
A large fire Monday afternoon consumed over 120 acres of farmland along I-65 in Smith's Grove.
Fire consumes over 120 acres of farmland in Smiths Grove
Melinda Abner
Bowling Green woman charged after stolen vehicle complaint
Gaines family sells BG Daily Newspaper
Bowling Green Daily News to be sold after 140 years
Police respond.
UPDATE: Missing Logan County teen found safe

Latest News

The six member Spokes team from MIT came to Bowling Green today to host STEM workshops.
MIT Spokes Program rides into town to teach students about STEM
Police respond.
One killed in wreck on Mammoth Cave Road
Daniel Pierson
Lewisburg man charged after striking horse and buggy, horse injured
usda
KDA receives USDA grant to improve emergency food system