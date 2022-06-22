Walgreens rolls out pediatric Covid-19 vaccine to select locations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following FDA Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walgreens will begin administering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to children ages 3 or older at select locations.

Dr. Kevin Ban, M.D., chief medical officer at Walgreens, said “Walgreens pharmacists have significant experience vaccinating younger populations and can help to ease concerns, answer questions and ensure parents feel informed and children feel comfortable during an appointment.”

Currently, the vaccine will only be available at one Walgreens in Bowling Green, located at 2385 Nashville Road.

Appointments will be available starting Saturday, June 25 and can be scheduled now through the Walgreens app or website.

Med Center Health also preparing for the arrival of its Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 and under.

