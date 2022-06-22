Yoga at the Nite Club: fundraiser for Lost River Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s going to be BYOM at Lost River Cave June 23, bring your own yoga mat.

Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave will be hosting an hour long, all levels yoga class in the caves historic Nite Club.

“The proceeds from yoga at the cave benefit the butterfly habitat, which is a really cool place on the park. It’s free for the community thanks to those who can donate,” explained Lost River Cave’s Director of Philanthropy, Katie Cielinski, “So donors and events like yoga in the cave, make that possible.”

On top of helping local businesses, Be Happy Yoga is hoping to combine the healing properties of yoga with the grounding properties of nature.

“Yoga itself is really good for helping manage your emotions and help with stress and anxiety and just keep you calm. But when you do it outdoors, the nature actually activates all your senses. So you’re more present in the moment,” said Chelsea Davis, Manager of Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave, “We love partnering with Lost River Cave, we do it pretty often and we just like supporting local communities.”

Proceeds from ticket sales for the event will be going to help fund Lost River Caves educational programs, including their new butterfly habitat.

Tickets are $15 and available online.

