Advertisement

Yoga at the Nite Club: fundraiser for Lost River Cave

Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave host Yoga fundraiser
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s going to be BYOM at Lost River Cave June 23, bring your own yoga mat.

Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave will be hosting an hour long, all levels yoga class in the caves historic Nite Club.

“The proceeds from yoga at the cave benefit the butterfly habitat, which is a really cool place on the park. It’s free for the community thanks to those who can donate,” explained Lost River Cave’s Director of Philanthropy, Katie Cielinski, “So donors and events like yoga in the cave, make that possible.”

On top of helping local businesses, Be Happy Yoga is hoping to combine the healing properties of yoga with the grounding properties of nature.

“Yoga itself is really good for helping manage your emotions and help with stress and anxiety and just keep you calm. But when you do it outdoors, the nature actually activates all your senses. So you’re more present in the moment,” said Chelsea Davis, Manager of Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave, “We love partnering with Lost River Cave, we do it pretty often and we just like supporting local communities.”

Proceeds from ticket sales for the event will be going to help fund Lost River Caves educational programs, including their new butterfly habitat.

Tickets are $15 and available online.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear spotted in Smiths Grove
Bear in the Bluegrass: Black bear spotted multiple times in Smiths Grove
A large fire Monday afternoon consumed over 120 acres of farmland along I-65 in Smith's Grove.
Fire consumes over 120 acres of farmland in Smiths Grove
Melinda Abner
Bowling Green woman charged after stolen vehicle complaint
Gaines family sells BG Daily Newspaper
Bowling Green Daily News to be sold after 140 years
Police respond.
UPDATE: Missing Logan County teen found safe

Latest News

Following FDA Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
Walgreens rolls out pediatric Covid-19 vaccine to select locations
The six member Spokes team from MIT came to Bowling Green today to host STEM workshops.
MIT Spokes Program rides into town to teach students about STEM
Police respond.
One killed in wreck on Mammoth Cave Road
Daniel Pierson
Lewisburg man charged after striking horse and buggy, horse injured