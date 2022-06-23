BG Clubs Way to Fifth-Straight on Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (40-24) offense erupted for 19 hits and six homers in a 13-2 win over the Greenville Drive (26-39) on Wednesday. The two teams continue their series on Thursday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Hot Rods jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning against the Drive’s rehabbing starter Bryan Mata. Tanner Murray singled to right and went to second on a wild pitch before Diego Infante hit a two-run homer on top of the Mini Monster in left field to give BG a 2-0 lead. Johan Lopez singled and went to second on a balk. Lopez advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an errant throw back to the mound by Drive catcher Stephen Scott, making it a 3-0 game.

BG padded their lead with power in the third and fourth. Heriberto Hernandez homered in the third against Greenville reliever Jordan DiValerio while Lopez, Michael Berglund, and Alexander Ovalles all hit long balls in the fourth as part of a five-run inning to extend the lead to 9-0.

After a Greenville homer in the fifth, Tanner Murray drove in a run on a single in the sixth before the Drive plated another run in the bottom of the frame to make it a 10-2 game. Beau Brundage hammered Bowling Green’s sixth homer of a game in the seventh, a three-run shot, giving the Hot Rods a 13-2 lead which they would go on to win by.

Nathan Wiles threw 4.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts in a no-decision. Anthony Molina (7-1) earned the win after holding the Drive to two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Nomar Rojas tossed 1.2 scoreless out of the bullpen allowing a hit with a strikeout.

