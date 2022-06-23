Crime Stoppers: Thefts at Best Buy and Ulta Beauty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after three women were allegedly caught on surveillance camera stealing from Ulta Beauty and Best Buy.

Police say three women entered Best Buy on May 5th and the suspects grabbed merchandise and left without paying.

As they passed employees by the exit, one of the females reportedly brandished a set of shears, and told the employees not to touch her.

The suspects then ran to a maroon 2015 Hyundai Sonata with a Mississippi registration plate, police said.

A short time later, the three women were seen entering Ulta Beauty at Greenwood Mall. All three began openly placing merchandise in their bags, and run from the store.

The women shown in the photographs are believed to be using the hijabs to conceal their identities. They are NOT believed to be of the Islamic faith.

If you know anything about these women or these thefts from Ulta Beauty and Best Buy, please call Southcentral Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-clue or toll-free at 866-842-clue.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

