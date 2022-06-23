Advertisement

‘Greater Tuna’ performance coming to Franklin this weekend

By Allie Hennard
Jun. 23, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council will present performances of “Greater Tuna” this Friday through Sunday at the Goodnight Library Auditorium in Franklin.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Performances on Friday and Saturday begin at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance will be on Sunday at 3 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online or call 270-586-8055. You can also visit the Gallery on the Square located at 110 North Main Street in Franklin or call 270-776-5783.

