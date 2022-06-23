School employee arrested on sexual abuse charges involving teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Public Schools employee faces charges after police say she invited a 13-year-old boy to her home and a police report revealed it’s not the first time she may have had sexual communications with juveniles.

According to the arrest citation, police were contacted by concerned parents at a Warren County School that an employee, identified as 41-year-old Rachael Smith, had been sending their son inappropriate messages.

Smith had reportedly contacted a different 13-year-old juvenile and invited him over to her house. While the teen was at her home, Smith made inappropriate contact with him, the citation states.

During a police interview, Smith admitted to kissing the juvenile and allegedly had inappropriate discussions with him prior.

Police say multiple other juveniles are suspected of having similar communication with Smith.

She was arrested and charged with sexual abuse first-degree, unlawful transaction with a minor, and procuring or promoting the use of minor by electronic means. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

She has been placed on administrative leave from the school, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Warren County Public Schools issued the following statement:

“District officials with Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) were notified by the Bowling Green Police Department (BGPD) that WCPS employee, Rachel Smith, was arrested on June 21, 2022, following an investigation by the BGPD. WCPS’ top priority is ensuring the safety of our students, thus Ms. Smith has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

