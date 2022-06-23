Seasonably warm today as lower humidity moves in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was our hottest day of the year (so far) with a high of 99!

Lower humidity moves in today

A cooler start to our Friday

A better chance of showers & storms Sunday

Temperatures and humidity levels drop a little bit today, but it will still be hot. Tonight temperatures will drop to the 60s, so it will feel much nicer for Friday morning. Temperatures warm right back into the mid to upper 90s by Saturday. A better chance of showers moves in for the end of the weekend/beginning of next week with a brief cooldown to follow.

