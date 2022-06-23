Advertisement

Seasonably warm today as lower humidity moves in

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was our hottest day of the year (so far) with a high of 99!

  • Lower humidity moves in today
  • A cooler start to our Friday
  • A better chance of showers & storms Sunday

Temperatures and humidity levels drop a little bit today, but it will still be hot. Tonight temperatures will drop to the 60s, so it will feel much nicer for Friday morning. Temperatures warm right back into the mid to upper 90s by Saturday. A better chance of showers moves in for the end of the weekend/beginning of next week with a brief cooldown to follow.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
One killed in wreck on Mammoth Cave Road
It's common for snakes to find a cool spot to hide in the warmer months, authorities said.
Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door
Bear spotted in Smiths Grove
Bear in the Bluegrass: Black bear spotted multiple times in Smiths Grove
Daniel Pierson
Lewisburg man charged after striking horse and buggy, horse injured
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician indicted in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

HOT, with isolated showers possible through this evening!
HOT, with isolated showers possible through this evening!
Chloe is available for adoption at the BG WC Humane Society
Pet of the Week: Chloe
June 22 Weather Forecast
Hot & humid, with an isolated t-storm possible
A few strong storms possible late Wednesday afternoon
A Steam Bath for Wednesday!