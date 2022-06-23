South Warren holds annual basketball camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carlos Quarles took over as South Warren Basketball head coach in May, and already making his presence felt. The Spartans held the annual basketball camp for kindergarteners through eighth-graders Thursday.

Quarles and the basketball team spent the day teaching the basics of basketball such as ball handling, passing, and shooting to some future possible Spartans. Coach Quarles was happy to see the group he had come out to the gym.

“There’s much energy in the building,” Quarles said. “I love having a gym full of kids. It was just a win-win for us and I’m just glad to see that a lot of kids are coming here to South Warren to our camp so I’m appreciative of that.”

Brandon Rowe, one of the seniors on the team, was happy to be able to coach the kids as he was once one of those kids attending the camp.

“It feels like just yesterday I was just in their shoes. So it feels really good to you know, give back to them.”

The 2022-23 high school basketball season will began in November 2022.

