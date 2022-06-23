Advertisement

‘Stand for Children Day’ knocks it out of the park, kids recieve free school supplies

Stand for Children Day was held at the Bowling Green Ballpark today.
By William Battle
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Ballpark and local organizations came together to raise awareness about the services available for Warren County children. This year marks the 24th year of Stand for Children, celebrating the younger members of our community.

Every child that was at the event today received a free backpack where they could store the goodies and information received from the booths around the ballpark.

Families, child care centers, and summer camps brought children from all over Bowling Green to have a safe and friendly environment loaded with fun and education. More than 600 children enjoyed games and activities that were available and provided by over sixty vendors, businesses, and organizations contributing to its success.

Last year, the event was held on a smaller scale due to the pandemic, but this year the event is working back toward pre-pandemic levels.

Bill Oldham, Executive Director of Community Education, said, “This is the first year since 2019 that we’ve had the full event.”

He adds that an event like this brings people together by pooling local resources in one place.

“There’s a lot of people out there doing great things, but it’s hard to find them one at a time,” he said.

