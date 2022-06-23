Advertisement

Transportation Licensing Commission to discuss party bus regulations

By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Transportainment vehicles could get new regulations on Thursday, depending on the outcome of a transportation licensing commission.

These vehicles can be seen any time of the day on and around Broadway. Typically, they are buses, wagons and tractors.

People have had opinions about their place in downtown for a while now, calling them a nuisance to other businesses, churches, and schools.

Recently, the state gave the Transportation Licensing Commission the authority over the larger vehicles. Prior to that, they could only regulate smaller vehicles, like pedal taverns.

Last month, the TLC presented potential rules and regulations but concerned citizens are now hoping for enforceable rules.

They hope those rules will include addressing noise, routing and where they go, how alcohol is used, the enclosure of the buses, and they want to see the number of vehicles limited.

“I don’t know many people downtown that would shed any tears if they were eliminated completely,” said Jim Schmitz with Safe Fun Nashville. “There’s no civil outcry that says we need these.”

The Transportation Licensing Commission will meet Thursday afternoon to consider regulations for this industry.

