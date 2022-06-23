BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite it still being hot this afternoon, we’re still cooler today than we were yesterday. Wednesday marked the WARMEST day of the year so far with a high of 99.

Turning cooler and comfortable tonight! (wbko)

We’re going to turn cooler and comfortable tonight with lows in the mid 60s, so it will feel much nicer for Friday morning. Temperatures warm right back into the mid to upper 90s by Saturday. A better chance of showers moves in for the end of the weekend/beginning of next week with a brief cool down to follow. Overall, it looks like a more pleasant first half of the work week since humidity levels will also be relieved. Temperatures warm back up for Wednesday with highs back in the 90s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. High 93. Low 67. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. High 97. Low 76. Winds E at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 94. Low 68. Winds W at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 92

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 104 (1930)

Record Low: 45 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (-.04″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+0.89″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 46 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.