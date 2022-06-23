Warren Co. Coroner’s Office trying to track down woman’s family members

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County’s Coroner Office is trying to track down family members of a woman who recently died at the Medical Center.

According to officials, 50-year-old Vickie Pearcy of Somerset died at the Bowling Green Medical Center on June 18. She was born on November 3, 1971. The coroner’s office says she has a brother.

Anyone with information on Pearcy’s family should contact 270-843-3111.

