‘Anonymous website’ exploiting women and girls in Grayson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, they are aware of the “anonymous website” that contains nude photographs of women/girls from Grayson County and many other counties from around the state of Kentucky.

Officials say many of these photographs may have been posted without the consent of the female. Officials believe that many of the photographs are revenge photos that were shared with a significant other that were posted after the other ended the relationship. It was reported to GCSO that there may be some photographs of underage girls on there as well.

Kentucky State Police Crimes Against Children are currently looking into the site.

Posting a sexually explicit photo without the consent of the person in it results in misdemeanor charges. It is a felony crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison to view or distribute obscene matter of a child under the age of 18.

Sheriff Norman Chaffins says if you are the victim of one of these crimes mentioned above, to call your local police agency to report it, especially if you have proof on who posted it. You may also call the contact listed on the website to request that your photo be taken down.

