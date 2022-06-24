A feel good Friday, rain chances return this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low humidity and cool temperatures made for a fall-like feel on this early summer day.

Temperatures will heat up fast today

Hot & humid Saturday, with an isolated afternoon storm possible

A better chance of showers on Sunday

Temperatures warm right back into the mid 90s by Saturday, with an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible. A better chance of showers moves in on Sunday. A pleasant start to next week with temperatures back in the 80s and lower humidity. Temperatures warm back up for Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the 90s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine! Low humidity. High 93. Low 67. Winds SW 10 mph

SATURDAY: Hot & Humid. Heat index 100-105. High 95. Low 76. Winds E 7 mph

SUNDAY: Showers are looking likely. High 94. Winds W 9 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 68

Record High Today: 104 (1914)

Record Low Today: 45(1887)

Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-0.04″)

So Far This Year: 26.42″ (+0.89)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 37 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 26

Pollen Count: 4.3 Low-Medium (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

