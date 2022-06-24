Advertisement

A feel good Friday, rain chances return this weekend

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low humidity and cool temperatures made for a fall-like feel on this early summer day.

  • Temperatures will heat up fast today
  • Hot & humid Saturday, with an isolated afternoon storm possible
  • A better chance of showers on Sunday

Temperatures warm right back into the mid 90s by Saturday, with an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible. A better chance of showers moves in on Sunday. A pleasant start to next week with temperatures back in the 80s and lower humidity. Temperatures warm back up for Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the 90s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine! Low humidity. High 93. Low 67. Winds SW 10 mph

SATURDAY: Hot & Humid. Heat index 100-105. High 95. Low 76. Winds E 7 mph

SUNDAY: Showers are looking likely. High 94. Winds W 9 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 68

Record High Today: 104 (1914)

Record Low Today: 45(1887)

Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-0.04″)

So Far This Year: 26.42″ (+0.89)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 37 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 26

Pollen Count: 4.3 Low-Medium (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachael Smith, accused of sexual abuse of a minor, among other charges.
UPDATE: School employee fired after arrest on sexual abuse charges involving teen
The Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Warren Co. Coroner’s Office trying to track down woman’s family members
Crime Stoppers thefts at Best Buy and Ulta.
Crime Stoppers: Thefts at Best Buy and Ulta Beauty
Police respond.
Woman killed following car accident in Cave City
Melinda Abner
Bowling Green woman charged after stolen vehicle complaint

Latest News

Turning cooler and comfortable tonight!
Turning cooler and comfortable tonight!
June 23 Weather Forecast
Seasonably warm today as lower humidity moves in
HOT, with isolated showers possible through this evening!
HOT, with isolated showers possible through this evening!
Chloe is available for adoption at the BG WC Humane Society
Pet of the Week: Chloe