A feel good Friday, rain chances return this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low humidity and cool temperatures made for a fall-like feel on this early summer day.
- Temperatures will heat up fast today
- Hot & humid Saturday, with an isolated afternoon storm possible
- A better chance of showers on Sunday
Temperatures warm right back into the mid 90s by Saturday, with an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible. A better chance of showers moves in on Sunday. A pleasant start to next week with temperatures back in the 80s and lower humidity. Temperatures warm back up for Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the 90s.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine! Low humidity. High 93. Low 67. Winds SW 10 mph
SATURDAY: Hot & Humid. Heat index 100-105. High 95. Low 76. Winds E 7 mph
SUNDAY: Showers are looking likely. High 94. Winds W 9 mph
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 88
Normal Low: 68
Record High Today: 104 (1914)
Record Low Today: 45(1887)
Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-0.04″)
So Far This Year: 26.42″ (+0.89)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 37 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 26
Pollen Count: 4.3 Low-Medium (Trees & Grasses)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
