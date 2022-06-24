A Hot, Humid Weekend, Some Rain Possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Summer heat rolled on into our Friday! Temps reached the low 90s under lots of sunshine. But we need rain! We’ll have a decent chance for receiving some this weekend, at least.

Cooler for early next week

Temperatures warm right back into the mid 90s by Saturday, with an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible. A better chance of showers moves in on Sunday, with a few thunderstorms also possible. With portions of our area in moderate drought, any rain will be welcome, although not all places will see it! A pleasant start to next week with temperatures back in the 80s and lower humidity. Temperatures warm back up for Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the 90s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. Slight chance of a PM T/shower. High 95. Low 74. Winds S at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 92. Low 68. Winds SW at 9 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Slight chance of a shower. High 85. Low 61. Winds N at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 93

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 103 (1914)

Record Low: 45 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (-0.20″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+0.73″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 37 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 9 (Extreme)

Pollen: 4.3 (Low-Med - Trees & Grass)

