A Hot, Humid Weekend, Some Rain Possible
Triple Digit Heat Indices Possible Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Summer heat rolled on into our Friday! Temps reached the low 90s under lots of sunshine. But we need rain! We’ll have a decent chance for receiving some this weekend, at least.
Temperatures warm right back into the mid 90s by Saturday, with an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible. A better chance of showers moves in on Sunday, with a few thunderstorms also possible. With portions of our area in moderate drought, any rain will be welcome, although not all places will see it! A pleasant start to next week with temperatures back in the 80s and lower humidity. Temperatures warm back up for Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the 90s.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. Slight chance of a PM T/shower. High 95. Low 74. Winds S at 8 mph.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 92. Low 68. Winds SW at 9 mph.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Slight chance of a shower. High 85. Low 61. Winds N at 7 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 93
Today’s Low: 64
Normal High: 88
Normal Low: 68
Record High: 103 (1914)
Record Low: 45 (1887)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (-0.20″)
Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+0.73″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 37 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)
Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: 9 (Extreme)
Pollen: 4.3 (Low-Med - Trees & Grass)
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.