KSP investigates shooting involving an officer in Breathitt Co.

BREATHITT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - There was a shooting Friday afternoon involving the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office in the Vancleave community of Breathitt County.

Trooper Gayheart of the Kentucky State Police Hazard Post was able to confirm that no officers were injured in the shooting.

According to officials, the suspect was reportedly shot at the scene. The suspect’s condition is currently unknown.

KSP will likely be involved in the investigation following this incident.

