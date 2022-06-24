Man arrested in Morgantown for assault, victim in critical condition

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man in Morgantown was arrested Thursday and charged with assault and could face increased penalties.

On Thursday, Morgantown Police were called to Valhalla Villiage Trailer Park where they located a victim who had been attacked and was unconscious.

Following an investigation, police arrested Joseph Kirby and charged him with Assault 1st Degree and Tampering With Physical Evidence. Kirby is in the Butler County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

As of Friday morning, the victim is listed in ‘extremely’ critical condition and is not expected to recover, police said.

If the victim dies, the charge of Assault 1st degree will be increased to the charge of murder.

