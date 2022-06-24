Waste collector chosen in Bowling Green, recycling options will be available in city, county

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Fiscal Court approved a recommendation from its Solid Waste Committee to hand off responsibility for waste collection in the city of Bowling Green to Republic Services.

The waste collector is formerly known as Monarch Environmental and provided the same service in the city for 30 years until a change in the year 2000.

Republic will pick up trash at the curb from each resident’s new 96-gallon container, which is to be provided by the waste hauler. They will also continue the customary collection of yard waste and bulky waste. All residents in the exclusive residential franchise area of Bowling Green will pay $20.75, which is a rate reduction of 76 cents.

Recyclops, an Uber‐like recycling company, will provide voluntary subscription recycling services in the city and the county.

The service provides bags to its subscribers and, for $8.50 to $17.50 per month, will come every two weeks to each customer’s address and pick up the presorted recyclabes.

All existing residential waste providers outside Bowling Green were approved for new franchises. At least two new haulers will enter that market, Blue Moon Sanitation and Green River Waste. Rates between haulers top out between $22 and $38 per month for curbside service.

The service levels will mirror those in the city, even in less densely populated areas. Market competition is expected to bring rates to the lower end of this scale

