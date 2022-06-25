Advertisement

BGPD awards our local heroes

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department honored our local heroes today with an awards ceremony.

Overall, the event was meant to signify how our officers have gone above and beyond the call of service for Bowling Green. A retired captain was also honored with the ‘BGPD Legacy Award’ for creating a legacy through vision, hard work, acts of service and giving the best to the city each day of his career.

“It is special to me. It’s very humbling to me to know that I had an impact upon others. You know, sometimes we don’t realize the kind of impact we have on people. I think we always hope that we have a good impact but to have received the award, I guess, is the affirmation of maybe I did some good stuff,” Danny Vickous said.

In the end, about 30 active police officers were honored for their daily sacrifices and heroic efforts.

