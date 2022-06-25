Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Todd Meredith

BUTLER CO., Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Todd Meredith has lived and loved Morgantown for as long as he’s lived.

Nowadays, he just tries to help his community in any way he can.

“He is a good example of what hard work can do for you, personally, and in the community,” says Cheryl Burden, a friend of Todd Meredith.

“He feels like he needs to help the community because he grew up here,” adds Red Meredith, Todd’s partner of 8 years.

“Morgantown has been my home my entire 46 years. And it’s grown quite a bit in the last few years, and that’s always a good sign, new businesses come into town, and it’s, it’s getting a whole lot better than it used to be when I was young,” says Todd Meredith.

Those close to Todd described his way of being.

“I had seen him grow as a good Christian man, a hard-working man, he’s always learning, researching, studying,” added Burden.

A few years ago, Meredith began his liquor business and has since expanded into other venues that help give back to the community.

“I just want him to achieve his dream of seeing Morgantown to be a better attraction for other people, companies outside the Kentucky area,” also added Burden.

“Todd has an awesome personality, and because he’s an awesome person. If you don’t know him, you should get to know him. Because he’s really a treat to be around. And I’m thankful that I met him because he’s pretty cool,” said Red Meredith.

