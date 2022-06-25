Isolated showers for our SE, then better rain chances arrive Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re certainly well above average with temperatures this afternoon! We’ll still be mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows back into the mid 70s.

better rain chances arrive Sunday (WBKO)

A better chance of showers moves in on Sunday, with a few thunderstorms also possible. Not all of us will see rain, but those that do could see locally strong winds and small hail. With portions of our area in moderate drought, any rain will be welcome, although not all places will see it! A pleasant start to next week with temperatures back in the 80s and lower humidity. Temperatures warm back up for Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the 90s. \

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 92. Low 68. Winds SW at 9 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Slight chance of a shower. High 83. Low 61. Winds N at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 59. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 98

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 104 (1914)

Record Low: 50 (1915)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (-0.35″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+0.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 84 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

Mold Count: Moderate (6637 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

