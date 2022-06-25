Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: Bowling Green community reacts to ruling

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A historic moment in American History, the Supreme Court overturning the ruling of Roe v. Wade.

Some Bowling Green residents are reacting to the ruling.

“It’s really scary, not just for like, women or people with uteruses, but for a lot of other like marginalized communities,” says Abigail Williams who expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I’m still shocked that for more than 50 years, laws that have been in place are completely stricken away and gone. So I’m just rather dumbfounded at the moment,” adds Renea Delong, another resident who expressed disappointment.

“The effect for me is basically non existent. On a personal basis, there’s no risk. But I’ve got four sisters, I’ve got nine nieces. But this is a restriction of their rights, whether they realize it or not. And it’s very sad, and to say nothing in the millions of Americans across this country will be affected,” added Jessiah Eberlin.

“Just because somebody doesn’t have the reproductive organs to be able to get pregnant doesn’t mean that these issues don’t affect them,” Williams adds.

Many expressing their opinions of disappointment, others in favor.

“The ruling is not about abortion, the ruling is about making choices for yourself. And for people to remain vigilant in their efforts to fight for the rights. And to know that while we are numb, you’re not alone,” said Delong.

“When you’re looking at women who aren’t prepared to have a baby, or they don’t have the resources to have a baby, you end up having children who like are either put into foster care, or they don’t have the resources to be raised the way that they should be raised and it’s not the fault of the mother,” also says Williams.

“I saw that and I was like, ‘wow,’ we absolutely just took a step spiritually that would enable us to get back on the right track,,” said Mike Smith a pastor of Maple Street Church of God.

Some are sending words of encouragement on what steps to take next.

“If you are a conservative person, if you’re Republican, if you are really pro life, then this today might seem like a victory to you. But you should also consider other things as well, you know, expanding sex education,” added Eberlin.

There is an exception to Kentucky’s abortion ban, when the mother’s life is in danger, rape is not an exception.

