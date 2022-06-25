Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A professor of engineering at the Vanderbilt University was among six passengers that died in a helicopter crash in the West Virginia mountains, earlier this week.

According to WSAZ in Huntington, WV, a Vietnam era Bell UH-1B Huey chopper took off from Logan County Airport carrying six helicopter enthusiasts on a tour. The vintage chopper crashed just before 5 p.m. on Route 17, roughly 3.5 miles northeast of the airport.

One of passengers on that flight was 51-year-old Kevin Warren, from Franklin, Tennessee. According to Vanderbilt’s website, Warren was a Research Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University. He joined the engineering faculty at Vanderbilt in 2003.

Warren received masters degrees in chemistry and electrical engineering from Vanderbilt as well as his PhD. in electrical engineering.

Warren was also a certified flight instructor at Wingman Flight Academy in Dickson, TN, according to his LinkedIn profile.

