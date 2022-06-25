Advertisement

Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia

Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt University logo(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A professor of engineering at the Vanderbilt University was among six passengers that died in a helicopter crash in the West Virginia mountains, earlier this week.

According to WSAZ in Huntington, WV, a Vietnam era Bell UH-1B Huey chopper took off from Logan County Airport carrying six helicopter enthusiasts on a tour. The vintage chopper crashed just before 5 p.m. on Route 17, roughly 3.5 miles northeast of the airport.

One of passengers on that flight was 51-year-old Kevin Warren, from Franklin, Tennessee. According to Vanderbilt’s website, Warren was a Research Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University. He joined the engineering faculty at Vanderbilt in 2003.

Warren received masters degrees in chemistry and electrical engineering from Vanderbilt as well as his PhD. in electrical engineering.

Warren was also a certified flight instructor at Wingman Flight Academy in Dickson, TN, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Accident shuts down lanes on I-65
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Monkeypox Gfx
First probable case of Monkeypox in Kentucky reported
Waste, recycling chosen for BG
Waste collector chosen in Bowling Green, recycling options will be available in city, county
BGPD awards our local heroes
BGPD awards our local heroes

Latest News

Abortion/Women's Rights Rally by BG Freedom Walkers
Will the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade affect Black and Brown communities?
How does the overturning of Roe V. Wade affect the Black and Brown communities?
Abortion ruling in Black and Brown communities
BGPD awards our local heroes
BGPD awards our local heroes
Man arrested in Morgantown for assault, victim in critical condition
Man arrested in Morgantown for assault, victim in critical condition