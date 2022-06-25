Zach Salchli introduced as Dragons Girls Soccer head coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new but familiar face will be on the pitch for the Warren Central girls soccer team this fall. Athletic Director Jason Esters introduced Zach Salchli as the new Dragons girls soccer head coach Friday.

Salchli is no novice to the game of soccer, Salchli served as the head coach of Greenwood girls soccer from 2015-2018, during his tenure, the Gators went 64-19-9 with four region championship appearances, two region titles, and two trips the the state quarterfinals.

Salchli was also named Kentucky coach of the year in 2018.

Before coming to Warren Central, Salchli coached for WKU Soccer as the Director of Student-Athlete Development for three seasons.

Last season the Dragons finished 3-12-1, but Salchli has big plans for the future of Warren Central girls soccer.

“We’re going to be competing with Greenwood, Bowling Green, and South Warren on a regular basis.” Salchli said. “The goal is to win soccer games and to be as successful as possible, and so we’re going to have from day one, when July 15 hits, we’re going to hit the ground running and we’re going to work on building that type of program.”

Salchli has a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the University of Kentucky and a Master of Education in learning and instruction from Vanderbilt University.

