Will the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade affect black and brown communities?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Women are continuing to voice their thoughts regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the ruling on Roe v. Wade.

On Saturday, some women at the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers Abortion/Women’s Rights Rally spoke on how this could affect the black and brown communities.

Star Robertson reflected on her experience, after having two abortions.

“It tears you down a lot. It’s not something that people are proud of. Is that something that someone wants to say like, Oh, yes, I got an abortion. Yes, I gave myself a miscarriage. It’s very shameful actually. I wish I could have been a mother to my kids. I wish I could have been in a place where those accidents didn’t happen,” recalled Robertson.

To some this is not just about being able to decide over their bodies.

“You taking away a right for a woman to have an abortion, what’s next is not just about us trying to say we’re for abortions or against abortions, we’re pro-choice or pro-life. It’s the fact that you’re trying to take away our rights as women,” said Chelsea Knight who attended the rally.

Robertson and Knight are both African-American women who feel this will be affecting some more than others in different areas.

“This is going to be an issue that affects predominantly lower middle class, black and brown people, people of color, because we already are at a disadvantage, we already have less resources, we have less income,” expressed Robertson.

“The fact that in the black and brown society, a lot of men step out and do not stay and help raise children. So now a woman is going to have to have 5,6,7,8, 10 kids by herself when she could barely do it with the ones that she has,” added Knight.

According to a 2019 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women had the highest rate of abortions with 23.8 per 1000 women, while Hispanic women had 11.7 abortions per 1000 women, White women had the lowest rate at 6.6 abortions per 1000 women.

“I’ve had two successful pregnancies that were very, not very unwanted, but I was just not in a place in my life where I was a fit mother. I wish I could have gone to the doctor, but the closest one is Louisville, and Nashville and appointments, I think I was out of the range for appointments anyway, so clinics were not an option for me. And that’s how it’s gonna be for everybody now in their home taking risky measures suffering by themselves,” adds Robertson.

“Me as a lower class black woman, who makes maybe not even $20,000 a year, who’s in graduate school paying bills. If I got pregnant right now, I’d be in the same situation I was in before,” she also says.

Meanwhile according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, in 2020 there were 3,487 abortion cases in the bluegrass.

The report also adds that 2,227 abortions were White, 1,418 were Black and 310 were Hispanic.

Star and Chelsea also point out that within black and brown communities there are other issues that rise including getting on welfare.

“I didn’t want to be a person who grew up like my mother with a child I didn’t want with food stamps being my only source to feed my family,” said Robertson.

“What are you supposed to do when the amount of K-TAP (Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program) that they give you is not even equal out to what the national minimum wage is, what are you going to do, you have 12 kids, 10 kids, 9 kids and you cannot afford to even pay rent because of what they give you,” expressed Knight.

Robertson adds that she just wants to be able to have a choice.

“Just because you have never had to sit in your room, do this by yourself. Just because you’ve never had to go to the clinic doesn’t mean that someday you won’t be in a situation maybe your daughter would be in a situation, maybe your son will have a slip up,” she says.

According to a report from Blue Cross Blue Shield, women in black communities have a 63% higher chance of severe maternal morbidity than women in white communities.

Severe maternal morbidity is classified as unexpected outcomes of labor and delivery that could produce short or long term consequences to a woman’s health.

