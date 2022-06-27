Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are 12 cents lower this week

(Source: MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week after another decline in the global price of oil.

In Western Kentucky, the average is 12 cents lower this week at $4.521, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

In Bowling Green, the average is now $4.581.

Heading into the Independence Day weekend, AAA predicts 42 million people will hit the road, setting a new record for car travel.

