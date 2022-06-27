Beautiful Weather into Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was sensational! It wasn’t too hot or humid with north winds and a ton of sun making the day pleasant. Expect similar conditions Tuesday.

Heat and humidity return late week

Tomorrow morning we will wake up to temperatures in the 50s, with 80s by the afternoon. Hotter and more humid weather is on the way mid to late week ahead of our next chance for showers and storms this weekend. At this time, it appears the sticky, unsettled weather will linger into our 4th of July Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 59. Winds NE at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 90. Low 66. Winds E at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 104 (1914)

Record Low: 52 (1958)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+0.28″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 35 / Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Mold Count: Moderate (6637 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 3.2 (Low - Trees & Grass)

