Former Kentucky choir teacher sentenced in student rape case

Haley Reed (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former choir teacher at a Kentucky high school has been sentenced to five years in prison in the rape of an underage student.

News outlets reported that former Oldham County High School teacher Haley Reed was sentenced Thursday.

Reed will not be eligible for probation.

She will be required to complete sex offender treatment and she must register as a sex offender. Court documents show that Reed pleaded guilty in March to third-degree rape and first-degree unlawful illicit sex acts with a minor.

Reed told police she had sex with an underage student multiple times on school property in 2018.

